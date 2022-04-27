ITV Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson who portrays legend of the cobbles Steve McDonald has made an important life change after promising bosses he would clean up his act.
The 47-year-old actor who was runner-up on last year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! has now swapped boozy nights for a new health kick following a boozy night out led to a police probe which was eventually dropped.
Posting on Instagram, he shared a snap outside a David Lloyds gym with the caption: "Back to the gym before I need a sports bra!”
ITV Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson police investigation dropped
A friend told The Sun: “Simon has been told there will be no further action taken by the cops following the ruckus in the Toby Carvery.
“It is naturally a welcome relief for Simon and those around him. Simon knows his antics haven’t looked, or been, great and he made it clear to Corrie it won’t happen again.”
It comes after the actor was quizzed by cops in the back of a police van following an altercation in a pub opposite Aintree racecourse earlier this month.
A police spokesman said at the time: “We can confirm Merseyside Police were in attendance at the Rocking Horse pub on Grand National Avenue, Aintree.
“At around 9.20pm we received a report two men were involved in an altercation inside the pub.
“No injuries were reported and the victim declined to make a formal complaint to police. Inquiries are ongoing."
