It’s certainly got star quality but the price of McVitie’s new biscuit barrel might be a stretch for many.

The limited-edition Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Biscuit Tin was created as part of McVitie’s Golden Moments campaign and marks the iconic series celebrating 15 years on air this year.

Despite a hefty price tag, diehard fans of the ITV programme might find it too hard to resist, and not just because of the sweet treats inside.

McVitie’s Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Biscuit Tins

The McVitie’s Britain’s Got Talent Biscuit Tins feature a working golden buzzer. Picture: Taylor Herring

The biscuit tins allow BGT addicts to bring the magic of the show into their kitchens as it comes complete with a functioning golden buzzer lid featuring THAT magic sound.

Putting viewers in the judge’s hotseat, they can become part of the action every Saturday night from the comfort of their own home.

Not only that but this bit of Britain’s Got Talent merchandise comes packed full of family favourites including Milk Chocolate Digestives, Chocolate Hobnobs and Jaffa Cakes in limited edition Britain’s Got Talent packaging.

Marketing Director at biscuit manufacturer Pladis, David Titman, said: ‘We're so excited to bring the magic of the iconic Britain's Got Talent Golden Buzzer to homes across the nation. Superfans can now get their hands on their very own Golden Buzzer Biscuit Tin to create top moments too good not to share with friends and family. We hope that the biscuit tin, alongside the new season of Britain’s Got Talent, will inspire talented people to create their very own golden buzzer moments.’’

How much are Britain’s Got Talent biscuit tins?





McVitie’s Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Biscuit Tins come stuffed with promotional packs of sweet treats. Picture: Taylor Herring

While the 31cm high BGT biscuit tins might have the wow factor, priced at £40, they might be beyond the budget of many supporters of the show.

However, the promotional packs within do offer the opportunity to win money-can’t-buy experiences including tickets to the live Britain’s Got Talent Final in June 2022, which might be enough to persuade people to push the boat out on this occasion.

Where to buy Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Biscuit Tins

The limited-edition McVitie’s Golden Buzzer Biscuit Tin is available to purchase now for £40 exclusively through ITV.com while stocks last.