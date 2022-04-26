Milky Way fans have launched a petition after news that Milky Way Crispy Rolls are to be discontinued in the UK.

Shoppers will no longer be able to pick up the Milky Way bars, produced by Mars UK from their supermarket shelves.

The popular bars are known for the crispy biscuit centre, whipped topping and delicious milk chocolate coating.

In response to the sad news, some shoppers have taken the popular's sweet fate into their own hands.

What's your favorite layer of a Milky Way Bar? — MILKY WAY (@milkyway) January 14, 2022

The petition says: "Many people might have noticed that this product hasn’t been sold in shops or online shops because it has been discontinued, which is very disappointing. This product is a very popular product which many people love and it is a nice low calorie snack.

"This product has been around for quite some time and it’s disappointing that after all that time Mars Chocolate has discontinued it from there product range. I for one would choose the Milky Way Crispy Rolls over other Mars Chocolate products. For example, I would rather have a Milky Way Crispy Roll rather than a Milky Way and I’m sure many other people think the same."

We have only been to pick them up at select stores in the UK with only B&M, the Co-op and Poundland stocking them on their shelves.

Supermarkets including Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco and Asda have not sold them for quite a while and they are also no longer available on Amazon.

Mars is yet to publicly comment on their removal as signatures on the petition continue to roll in.

The Change.org petition currently has just under 2000 signatures, you can learn more about the issue and sign the petition here.