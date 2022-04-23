Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) recently returned to our screens for a new series and with it comes all the drama, laughs and amazement.
This week’s episode is another one that’s packed full of fun with acts such as impressionist Suzi Wild taking to the stage.
This week, Andrew Basso took to the stage and asked BGT judge Amanda Holden for her assistance.
The Italian was hung upside down from a height after Holden put a set of handcuffs around his wrists.
Then he submerged himself in a box of water headfirst.
Whilst underwater, he unfastened the handcuffs and attempted to let himself free, including unlocking a padlock that kept his feet in one position.
He was underwater for more than three minutes before he was free with his feet firmly on the ground.
The audience and judges were on the edges of their seats.
Watch the Andrew Basso Britain’s Got Talent audition here
If you missed the action or simply want to rewatch it, you can find the video on Britain’s Got Talent’s official Twitter page.
This is SO INTENSE! 😱 😱 😱— BGT (@BGT) April 23, 2022
Do not try this at home!#BGT pic.twitter.com/YbGLTpfBhP
To find out more about Andrew Basso, you can visit his website here.
