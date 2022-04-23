Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) recently returned to our screens for a new series and with it comes all the drama, laughs and amazement.

This week’s episode is another one that’s packed full of fun with acts such as impressionist Suzi Wild taking to the stage.

Not only that, David Walliams was enjoyed an act so much that he pressed the Golden Buzzer.

The Golden Buzzer means the act that it’s pressed for is bumped straighjt into the Semi Final stage of the talent competition, skipping all the auditions in between.

The act which earned it this week is a dance group called Born To Perform which is formed of disabled people with different dance experience from Northampton.

The group took to the stage in bright coloured tutus and strutted their stuff whilst amazing the audience and judges.

Watch Born To Perform's first Britain's Got Talent audition

If you missed the audiotion or simply can't get enough, you can watch the audition via the show's official YouTube channel here.

ITV viewers react to this week’s Golden Buzzer performance

Fans of the ITV show took to Twiter to express their thoughts about the dance group with some getting emotional while watching.

Along with two emojis, one tweeted: “Crying at Britain's got talent now what is happening to meeee?”

A second tweeted: “Britain’s Got Talent . The best entertainment programme on TV .. #ThereSaidIt #GoldBuzzer”

A third took to Twitter to say: “dance group #BorntoPerform on Britain’s Got Talent @bgt #BGT just showed that even if you have a disability, you can do and achieve anything & that performance was fantastic!!"

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.