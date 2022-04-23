Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) recently returned to our screens for a new series and with it comes all the drama, laughs and amazement.
This week’s episode is another one that’s packed full of fun with acts such as impressionist Suzi Wild taking to the stage.
Ant and Dec are also back on our screens with fans having their fair share of the duo recently with their new game show Limitless Win and the classic Saturday Night Takeaway which started in 2002.
For some of us it’s hard to remember life without the Saturday night show being on our TV but when exactly did the show start?
When did Britain’s Got Talent start?
Britain’s Got Talent has been going for almost 16 years since the first episode aired in June 2007, according to IMDb.
The show sees members of the public take to the stage while showing off their talent including dancing, singing and comedy to name a few.
Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturdays on ITV.
