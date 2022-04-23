Britain's Got Talent is back on our screens and viewers are all wondering the same thing - where is the hit ITV show filmed?
The popular talent show has returned after two long years with all the drama and sparkling golden buzzers we have sorely missed.
This week's episode featured a modern spin on Mary Poppins and fantastic impressions from comedy star Suzi Wild.
Here's where BGT is filmed in case you're feeling inspired and want to take to the stage next season.
Where are the Britain’s Got Talent auditions filmed?
The auditions take place in both London and Manchester over a series of weeks.
Over a total of days, the auditions are filmed equally between London’s Palladium and Manchester’s The Lowry.
Where are the Britain's Got Talent live shows filmed?
The live shows, which typically take place in July, are broadcast from the Fountain Studios.
Both the semi-finals and the grand final are filmed at the studios in Wembley, London.
If you'd like to be there in person, you can apply for free tickets for the live semi-finals and finals through the Applause Store.
Tickets aren't available quite yet but we'll keep you informed when they are.
You need to be at least 12 years old if you want to have a ticket and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.
