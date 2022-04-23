Britain's Got Talent (BGT) looks set for a new fix row as the ITV show teases a clip of a professional comedy star appearing on Saturday's programme.
The popular talent show returned last weekend after a two-year hiatus but not without a touch of its trademark drama.
Last week professional singer Loren Allred, who is the original signer behind The Greatest Showman's iconic song Never Enough, appeared on the show.
Allred scored judge Amanda Holden's 'golden buzzer', prompting a flood of fix rumours on social media.
Since the show aired, there has been rising speculation that veteran judge Simon Cowell, 62, has "already signed" singer Loren Allred before the series has even ended.
With the ITV talent show teasing a clip of a professional comedy star on this weekend's episode, the rumours are set to fly again.
The official BGT Twitter account shared its regular 'BGTeaser' ahead of Saturday's episode which features a clip of Comedian Suzi Wild's performance.
The comedy star already boasts an impressive set of credentials including as a finalist in So You Think You're Funny which is a comedy competition at Edinburgh Festival.
Ms Wild is currently an office temp but has been on the comedy circuit since 2010 appearing on popular comedy podcasts and reaching several finals of some national comedy competitions.
Watch Britain's Got Talent Suzi Wild teaser clip
Ready for another BGTeaser? 👀— BGT (@BGT) April 23, 2022
These impressions are SPOT ON!🤣
See more of the brilliant Suzi Wild's tonight at 8pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV 🙌 pic.twitter.com/i2mS3zCubH
You may also recognise her voice from a radio comedy show on On FM.
The hilarious clip shows Suzi Wild showing off some jaw-dropping impressions that left the judges and the audience in stitches.
Fans were treated to three incredible impressions including a spot-on Queen Elizabeth II as well as a brilliant take on two familiar voices to ITV's daytime shows, Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter and presenter Lorraine Kelly.
Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.
