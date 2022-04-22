LIVERPOOL football star Mo Salah was clocked by a speed camera in his Ferrari going 63mph in a 50mph zone on a main road in Stockport.
Mo Salah, aged 29, was alleged to have committed the speeding offence when he was at the wheel of his Ferrari F8 Tributo S-A Coupe on the A34 Kingsway on September 16, 2021.
READ MORE: Tom Grennan rushed to hospital after brutal attack on US tour
READ MORE: Kate Garraway 'overwhelmed' after meeting nurse who helped save husband's life
Salah, whose full name is Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahroud Ghaly, was not present at the hearing in Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
The bench issued a £220 fine as well as an order to pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
The captain of Egypt’s national team also had his driving record endorsed with three points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here