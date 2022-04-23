A luxury resort group in the Maldives is on the lookout for a green-fingered Coral Reef Gardener - could it be you?

Coco Collection is on the hunt for a passionate intern to work alongside its house Marine Educator in an incredible three-week experience.

The lucky applicant will get to be part of ongoing important work to protect some of the most diverse coral reefs in the world from the catastrophic effects of climate change.

The Coco Collection has been working to conserve the enchanting reefs from increasing sea temperatures, coral bleaching, ocean acidification and sea-level rise for years and now you can be part of it.

How to apply to be a Coral Reef Gardener in the Maldives

If you're successful, you'll be flown out to the luxurious Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu resort.

This is where you'll work with the Marine Educator on your three-week placement in September.

Your job will be to assist them in managing and fostering the growth of the coral in the surrounding house reefs.

This task is vital for marine conservation and preserving aquatic life as a whole.

As an intern, you'll support the team's replanting schemes which are designed to strengthen these vital ecosystems.

This dream role is perfect for eco and marine enthusiasts who want to learn more about developing man-made frames, planting coral and identifying fish in the reefs.

This truly unique position will also see your work with neighbouring local islands on their coral reef regeneration programmes.

It's not all work either, you'll be able to enjoy some downtime and explore the stunning Indian Ocean surroundings.

You will be able to enjoy some of the fantastic experiences available to guests of the resort including a special sunset cruise or spa treatment.

“The Maldives faces increasing environmental and social challenges as its popularity grows and we all have a part to play in ensuring that the beautiful, but fragile ecosystems remain intact,” says Rosalie Bailie, Marine Educator at Coco Collection.

Ms Bailie continued: “Sustainability has always been at the heart of what we do at Coco Collection from on-island use of sustainable alternatives, to our tree planting programmes and our long standing partnership with the Olive Ridley Project - we know we have a duty to protect this unique ecosystem for the immediate and future generations. We hope our new intern will reflect this ethos and we are looking forward to receiving applications for this fantastic opportunity to come to join the team and continue their eco mission.”

If you're interested in this dream opportunity, you should follow the below steps:

Submit a link to a 2-3-minute video

Write a 500-word cover letter explaining why you think you would be a good fit for the role.

You do not need to have any previous experience, but you do need to be over 18 years, be a competent open water swimmer and keen to gain experience in the field.

Applications are open until May 12, 2022 at 12 noon Maldives time (8am in the UK).

Coco Collection will then create a shortlist of candidates before selecting the final winner on June 2, 2022.

For more information and to see the full terms and conditions, visit the Coco Collection website.