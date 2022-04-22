With the weather brightening up and all of us spending more time outside, it’s time to start thinking about sprucing up our gardens.

Whether you’ve got a small balcony or large patio area for outdoor seating, if you’re looking forward to getting out in the sunshine and dining al-fresco then look no further.

From under £100 to more than £7,000 there’s something for every budget this summer.

Here’s a look at some of the best outdoor dining sets on the market this year:

Aldi

Gardenline Lounge & Dining Set

Gardenline Lounge & Dining Set. Credit: Aldi

This gorgeous modern garden seating set in grey wicker with cream cushions is perfect for summer garden parties and lounging in the sun.

It seats six people on comfortable cushions with a powder-coated finish - the central coffee table rises to ensue maximum usability whether hosting casual drinks or having a sit-down meal.

Available for £649.99 here.

Six Piece Patio Furniture Set

Six Piece Patio Furniture Set. Credit: Aldi

Give your garden a new look with this six piece patio furniture set for less than £150.

This stunning grey furniture set includes a dining table with a glass top, four sling back chairs and an umbrella.

Contemporary dining set perfect for gardens big and small it would make a great addition to every garden.

Available for £149.99 here.

The Range

Canterbury Seven Piece Dining Set

Canterbury 7 Piece Dining Set. Credit: The Range

If you enjoy a low maintenance relaxed outdoor space then this dining set is ideal for you.

The large patio dining set with a circular table is ideal for socialising with your friends and family in the summer months.

With subtle angled, high-back chairs, you'll be able to lean back and feel the sun on your face, feeling grand and elegant thanks to the stand-out design of blocks and curves.

The round table features a tempered glass top, which is ideally durable for being kept outside.

With a classic rattan design wrapped around each piece, this set will remain attractive and low maintenance for years to come.

Available here for £1,999.99.

Artemedi Balcony Set

Artemedi Balcony Set. Credit: The Range

This smart and stylish set's compact size makes it ideal for smaller gardens, patios, or balconies.

The three-piece set comes with two plastic, rattan-effect chairs with cushions, and a table that also doubles up as cusion box storage, or general garden storage.

Simple and classic in design, this set is sure to add a touch of elegance and comfort to your garden, making you wish you were sitting out there all the time.

Available for £199.99 here.

Wayfair

Villasenor Rattan 13 - Person Seating Group with Cushions

Villasenor Rattan 13 - Person Seating Group with Cushions. Credit: Wayfair This UV resistant rattan weave 13 person seating set is ideal for large gardens and big gatherings.

With rustproof aluminium frames and protective outdoor covers, this set is made to last.

Stylish and sleek this gorgeous set has integrated sun loungers, plain cushions and a tempered glass tabletop - a 3m paral is also included.

Available for £7,199.99 here.

Arkin 197Cm Long Reclining Single Sun Lounger

Arkin 197Cm Long Reclining Single Sun Lounger. Credit: Wayfair

This stylish single sun lounger is an ideal choice for you when at the beach, on the patio, near the swimming pool, or at the camping ground.

You can sit up, recline or lay down with three different reclining positions.

A comfortable seat with a sturdy frame and its ability to fold up into a small one is easy to transport, you can toss this in your trunk and have a comfy place to rest anywhere.

Available for £57.99 here.

B&Q

GoodHome Apolima Rattan effect Armchair

GoodHome Apolima Rattan effect Armchair. Credit: B&Q

The curved lines and natural colour of this Apolima armchair is perfect for creating a warm, cosy atmosphere in your outdoor space and is perfect for drinking a coffee or cocktail in the sun.

Available to buy alone or as part of a set, the chair comes with a matching cushion.

Available here for £75.

GoodHome Bari Metal Two seater Bistro set

GoodHome Bari Metal 2 seater Bistro set. Credit: B&Q

Enjoy sunny mornings and warmer evenings in your garden or on your balcony, with the Bari two-seater garden bistro set.

It is a great choice if you are limited on space. Included are two, easy to stack chairs which take up little space and a tempered glass top table.

Available for £98 here.