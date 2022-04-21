Piers Morgan has stormed off Lorraine Kelly’s show this morning after a heated debate which saw the pair clash over transgender sporting rights and Meghan Markle.

Appearing on Lorraine’s show Piers was outspoken as ever on topics including transgender men and women competeing in the olympics and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new life in America.

The interview marked Piers’ first time back on ITV one year after the Good Morning Britain fallout over his controversial rant about Meghan Markle.

Asked if he regretted how things ended a year ago, Piers, 57, said: “I only regret that ITV tried to make me apologize for something that I genuinely believed.

“I didn’t believe most of what was coming out of Meghan Markle’s mouth when she spoke to Oprah Winfrey.”

“I didn’t believe her then, I don’t believe her now and I should be entitled to not believe her.”

Piers continued to be as controversial as ever whilst discussing transgender sporting, stating that Lorraine’s “female skewed audience” would be “cheering him on” as he contested trans rights in the olympics.

ITV talk show host Lorraine, 62, vehemently questioned Piers about his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, asking if he was “going to be in an echo chamber” without a co-host to challenge or question his views.

She said: “Surely you’ll have the other side of the story as well, you’re not just going to be talking to people that agree with you - it sounded there like that was just people that you’re going to get agreeing with you.”

Describing himself as a “frustrated liberal” Piers dodged Lorraine’s questioning saying he would not “deplatform and cancel people for being conservatives”.

Ending the interview Piers looked back on his time at ITV and said he “loved” working with Susannah and had enjoyed his time with the channel.

In a final plug for his new show Piers asked if Lorraine would be watching the first episode on Monday, to which she replied: “You can toddle off now.”

At which point Piers stormed off the set laughing saying “I’m storming off.

“I’m never coming back here again.”

Outspoken TV host Piers will be returning to prime time television with Piers Morgan Uncensored on Talk TV on Monday night.