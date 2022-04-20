Hundreds of fans lined the streets for a procession ahead of the funeral of The Wanted star Tom Parker on Wednesday.
The pop singer’s widow, Kelsey, whom he married in 2018, led a cortege featuring three black horses through Petts Wood in south-east London on Wednesday morning.
Flowers spelling out the word “Daddy” adorned the side of the carriage while a flowered sign that spelled the word “Tom” in red roses was attached to the front.
How did Tom Parker die?
The 33-year-old died an 30 March after a being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020.
The singer leaves behind two children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, as well as wife Kelsey.
See pictures ahead of the service where fans lined the streets and bandmates arrived to pay their respect.
Tom Parker's funeral in pictures
