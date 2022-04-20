A NEW website has opened for lovers of the budget high street retailer Primark, but there’s a catch.

The high street giant has finally launched its very own website that allows shoppers to browse the latest fashion, beauty and homeware releases.

Enabling shoppers to view what’s in store the new website features a much wider selection of the latest Primark collections and everyday essentials across fashion, homeware, lifestyle and beauty.

However, Primark lovers haven’t quite got their biggest wish - they still aren’t able to buy items online.

READ MORE: Tesco recall and 'do not eat' warning over product which may contain metal

The new website has been launched to help ‘better connect’ the journey between searching online and then shopping in-store with enhanced navigation and a new feature that allows customers to check stock availability in their local store.

Primark’s website has been launched in the UK (Primark/PA)

Key features of the new Primark website

As well as being able to see more of what Primark has to offer, consumers will now be able to view more images, access more detailed product information – covering fabric and materials, sourcing and care instructions and crucially check whether the item is in stock in their local Primark. They will also be able to browse the site by style, colour and size.

READ MORE: McDonald's drops Chicken Big Mac from menu once again

Additional features will be rolled out to the new site in the coming months including a customer account and log-in function, a newsletter to receive all the latest Primark news and sneak peaks of new collections, and the ability to create a ‘Wishlist’ of favourite products.

Paul Marchant, Chief Executive, Primark said: “We know our customers love the experience of shopping with Primark and the surprises they pick up when they come into our stores – it’s what makes Primark special. However, we know that they also want to browse the latest collections online and be able to check availability, which is what our new website makes possible for the first time.

"This new website and new features mark a significant step forward for our business and represent a shift in the role of digital at Primark. The new site also gives us a great opportunity to reach a whole new set of customers, enabling us to showcase the great range of products we offer when they’re browsing online to help tempt them into our stores.”

The new Primark website is launching first in the UK, with the aim for it to be live across its 13 other markets by the end of September.