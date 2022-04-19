Netflix users were reporting issues with the streaming site on Tuesday evening.

Viewers were left unable to navigate the site, watch their favourite shows or even use the app.

According to Down Detector, issues started just after 6 pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

User reports indicate Netflix is having problems since 6:04 PM BST. https://t.co/B4AxuCyfAN RT if you're also having problems #Netflixdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) April 19, 2022

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Of the problems reported, 76% related to problems with video streaming while 15% related to problems with the app.

A further 9% of problems were linked to the Netflix website.

Netflix users screen. Credit: PA

Streamers took to social media to express their thoughts over the outage reports.

One user wrote on twitter: "Is netflix down or is it my connection??"

Paired with three thinking emojis, one streamer mentioned Netflix's customer service account directly:"@netflix why isn't anything loading?"

While a third added: "is @NetflixUK down on TV’s for anyone else or??"

What does Netflix Error M7111-1331 mean?





According to the Netflix website, there is one typical reason for the M7111-1331 error code.

On its help centre, Netflix says: "If you experience the error code M7111-1331 on your computer, it typically points to information stored on your browser that needs to be refreshed. Follow the troubleshooting steps below to resolve the issue."

What does Netflix's 'this title is not available' mean?





If you see an error on your Android phone or tablet that says: "This title is not available to watch instantly. Please try another title," Netflix has some step by step ways to help.

This error message usually means that the data stored on your device needs to be refreshed.

Netflix then tells viewers to follow the steps on its help centre to resolve the issue, starting with updating the Netflix app and signing out of Netflix.

Get more help via the Netflix Help Centre website.