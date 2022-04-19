BBC Two's new mystery drama Life After Life is based on the best-selling novel by author Kate Atkinson.
The story follows the life of a young woman called Ursula Todd who has the unique power to die and be reborn time and time again.
The story begins in 1910 when she is born to parents Sylvie and Hugh but tragically dies before she takes her first breath, but that very same evening she is reborn and this time survives.
What follows is a story of Ursula's life as she navigates a series of parallel lives set against the backdrop of two World Wars.
The show stars New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie in the lead role who at just the age of 21 has already starred in an array of Oscar-nominated and blockbuster hits like Last Night in Soho and Jojo Rabbit.
Life After Life cast list:
- Ursula: Thomasin McKenzie
- Sylvie: Sian Clifford
- Hugh: James McArdle
- Mrs Glover: Jessica Hynes
- Dr Fellowes: Ron Cook
- Teddy: Sean Delaney
- Ursula (10 Years): Isla Johnston
- Bridget: Maria Laird
How to watch Life After Life:
If you want to watch the new drama then you can watch it on BBC Two and BBC player on Tuesday, April 19.
The show starts at 9pm with four episodes each airing weekly on BBC Two at the same time.
