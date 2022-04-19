TikTok has become the new place for beauty trends to be discovered and blow up. From verified dermatologists giving their top tips to users sharing their favourite products and hacks, many of us will have press buy based on what TikTok has shown us.

To help put all these incredible product recommendations in one place, LOOKFANTASTIC has launched a limited edition ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’ Beauty Box.

It features some of the app’s most popular beauty products, with products for skincare, haircare and makeup.

The products included in the box are:

L’Oréal Paris Wonder Water Dream Lengths Liquid Conditioner

The viral liquid conditioner of 2021 with over 5 billion views on TikTok. Powered by lamellar technology, Wonder Water transforms your hair in just 8 seconds, helping to create smoother strands with glass-like shine and touchable softness.

'TikTok Made Me Buy It' Beauty Box

Garnier Hair Food 3-in-1 Banana Mask

Join in the #HairFoodHype trend with over 5.6 billion views on TikTok with the 3-in-1 Hair Food Banana Mask, that can be used as a mask, conditioner & a leave-in treatment to intensely nourish and condition dry hair.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Filler Serum

This serum has over 48 million views on TikTok. Backed by innovative science and industry’s most sought-after ingredient, hyaluronic acid, this formula helps to visibly hydrate and smooth the skin, leaving the appearance of a radiant surface.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Shade Praline

This product has 11 billion views on TikTok? This creamy, non-sticky & buttery smooth formula effortlessly glides onto the lips, leaving it glossy and supple.

Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara

This new TikTok favourite has crossed 80 million views in just 2 months. A mascara and lash curler in one, Curl Bounce uses Memory-Curl technology, working to provide curl, volume, and definition to your lashes for up to 24H that resists clumping, smudging, or flaking.

Pick up your limited edition beauty box on the LOOKFANTASTIC website here.

