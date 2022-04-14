Starbucks has launched a new drink service exclusively in a reusable cup.
The new Forget-Me-Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage, an icy cold combination of orange and vanilla flavours, is perfect for the springtime season.
The drink is the first to be delivered in a reusable cup via Starbucks Delivers.
The cup is available from April 14 and if reused you can get 25p off your order every time.
Here’s something you can’t miss this spring: Get our New Limited Edition Forget-Me-Not Frappuccino® served in an exclusive Grande reusable cup while stocks last. pic.twitter.com/Dj64hVudu2— Starbucks Ireland (@StarbucksIE) April 14, 2022
Forget-Me-Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage
The new beverage offers a sprightly burst of freshness with intense flavours of bright citrus orange combined with mellow, aromatic vanilla for the ultimate springtime sensation.
This ice-cold uplifting sip is then topped with a zingy orange and vanilla flavour whipped cream.
The drink starts at £4.30 and is available in Grande size.
It can be ordered via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats or ordered in-store.
