Starbucks has launched a new drink service exclusively in a reusable cup. 

The new Forget-Me-Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage, an icy cold combination of orange and vanilla flavours, is perfect for the springtime season. 

The drink is the first to be delivered in a reusable cup via Starbucks Delivers. 

The cup is available from April 14 and if reused you can get 25p off your order every time. 

Forget-Me-Not Frappuccino Blended Beverage

The new beverage offers a sprightly burst of freshness with intense flavours of bright citrus orange combined with mellow, aromatic vanilla for the ultimate springtime sensation.

This ice-cold uplifting sip is then topped with a zingy orange and vanilla flavour whipped cream.

The drink starts at £4.30 and is available in Grande size. 

It can be ordered via Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats or ordered in-store. 