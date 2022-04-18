ITV's new drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is based on the true story of John Darwin.
When Darwin, is plagued by debt and facing bankruptcy he decides to fake his own death, much to the horror of his wife.
The pair successfully pull off the scam and John goes into hiding while Anne consoles her sons.
The show is led by Eddie Marson who has been in hit films and TV shows including The Gentlemen, Ray Donovan, Vice, Deadpool 2 and many other popular productions.
The series takes place in County Durham and is created by the writer Chris Lang, who was behind the hit shows Unforgotten, Innocent, and A Mother's Son.
The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe full cast list:
- John Darwin Eddie Marsan
- Anne Darwin Monica Dolan
- Mark Darwin Mark Stanley
- Anthony Darwin Dominic Applewhite
- Dave Leigh David Fynn
- Michael (Anne's Brother) Colin R Campbell
- Catherine (Anne's Mum) Carrie Cohen
- Henry (Anne's Dad) Ellis Jones
- PC AndrewsAlice Blundell
How to watch The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe:
If you fancy watching the new drama, the show starts at 9pm on Sunday, April 17.
The show will be on ITV and ITV Hub for the next four nights until Wednesday April 20.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here