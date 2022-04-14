AS INFLATION soars to a 30-year high the price of basic food items has skyrocketed in the last 12 months, data shows.
The price of bread increased by 2.3 per cent in March, and is now 5.5 per cent more expensive than it was a year ago, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The data, based on the retail price index, shows the increased cost of some food staples which is adding to the pressures facing households around the country.
Food and non-alcoholic drinks saw inflation hit 5.1 per cent – its highest level since September 2011.
Though some of the biggest price rises in recent months have been seen at the fuel pumps, the ONS revealed that average petrol prices hit a fresh record of 147.6p a litre in February, compared with 120.2p a litre a year earlier.
Joanna Elson, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, the charity behind the National Debtline, said many households are already buckling under rising costs.
“One in eight UK adults say they have already gone without heating, water or electricity in the last three months,” she said.
“With energy, food and fuel price rises showing no signs of easing, and national insurance increases hitting pay packets for the first time this month, there is no respite in sight.
“Urgent action is needed to prevent more people facing impossible choices trying to meet basic needs, and at risk of an increasing burden of debt.”
The price of fresh milk rose by 1.7% in March and is 13.2% more expensive than a year ago.
