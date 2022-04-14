IF THERE was ever a time other than Christmas to chuck your healthy eating out of the window, it’s Easter.

But if you’re looking to enjoy all of the chocolate on offer this weekend while still taking into account what you’re putting into your body, then you could just be reading the right article.

Until there’s a chocolate egg on sale that’s got as much nutrients in it as a salad bowl or smoothie, we’ll just have to put up with enjoying chocolate for all of its delicious, sugary worth.

Saying this, there are 'healthier' ways of tucking into Easter eggs and we’ve listed a few of the best options below:

Dark chocolate

Made from the seeds of the cacao tree, dark chocolate is a rich, bitter-tasting chocolate often made from processed cocoa solids, sugar and cocoa butter.

The exact nutritional values will vary depending on the brand you choose but generally, the higher the cocoa percentage, the better the health benefits.

READ MORE: See the Battersea London Dogs looking for their forever homes

One of the key selling points of dark chocolate is its dense nutrient content, packed with minerals like magnesium, iron and zinc.

Moser Roth Belgian Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Egg Slab 120g

Moser Roth Belgian Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Egg Slab 120g. Credit: Aldi

This dark chocolate egg from Aldi retails at £3.99 with raspberry flavoured cocoa confectionery, cocoa nibs and raspberry pieces.

Vegan chocolate

A lot of plant-based foods are rich in antioxidants and scientists have found cocoa to have exceptionally high levels of antioxidant activity.

READ MORE: Asda is selling a bunny shaped pizza to celebrate Easter

So choosing a vegan chocolate egg this Easter could be a healthy way of still getting your chocolate fix.

Moser Roth Vegan Belgian Dark Chocolate Office Bunnies 120g

Moser Roth Vegan Belgian Dark Chocolate Office Bunnies 120g. Credit: Aldi

At the bargain price of £2.99 these Moser Roth dark chocolate Easter bunnies from Aldi are filled with Himalayan salted caramel.

Free-from chocolate eggs

If a dietary requirement or allergy is getting in the way of enjoying Easter eggs this weekend fear not as there are plenty of free-from options.

Choosing chocolate from the free from aisle usually means there’s no gluten, milk or eggs in the product which can also help when looking to avoid bloating and feeling lethargic.

Tesco Free From Honeycomb Crunch Chocolate Egg 180G

Tesco Free From Honeycomb Crunch Chocolate Egg 180G. Credit: Tesco

Tesco's free from chocolate egg is priced at £4 and contains no gluten, milk or wheat and is made with rice syrup, rice starch, rice flour, honeycomb pieces and sea salt.