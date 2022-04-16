In March 2022, PrettyLittleThing (PLT) launched a global search for a dog who could model the brand’s new Pet Collection and fans of the brand can now get their hands on the new range for dogs.
The PLT Pet collection launched on Tuesday, April 12 and a dog named Teddie is the face of the collection.
The eight-year-old American Cocker Spaniel won over the judges with an adorable video that was uploaded to TikTok by his owner, Olivia Bendell.
The launch is the fashion brand’s first full pet collection and if you’re wondering how to style your pooch, look no further.
Why dogs shouldn't eat chocolate
What’s in the PrettyLittleThing Pet Collection?
From harnesses and coats to leads and beds, the collection really does have a variety of pieces that your dog can use and wear.
You can also get your hands on toys and snuffle mats as well as matching items for dog owners to sport.
Here’s a round up of PLT’s top picks from the Pet Collection.
- PrettyLittleThing Cream Borg Dog Harness - £12
- PrettyLittleThing Black Pet Carrier - £25
- PrettyLittleThing Cream Padded Dog Coat - £15
- PrettyLittleThing Cream Borg Dressing Gown - £12
- PrettyLittleThing Cream Rope Dog Lead - £12
- PrettyLittleThing Cream Cord Dog Bed Small - £20
PrettyLittleThing has joined forces with The Labelle Foundation to rescue and re-home dogs across the states.
The charity rescues less fortunate animals such as abandoned, stray, medical, and special needs to rehabilitate them before they move to their forever home.
Throughout April, PLT will be sharing the faces of the dogs that are available for adoption through The Labelle Foundation. You can find the first post here.
You can view the full PLT Pet Collection via the PrettyLittleThing website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article