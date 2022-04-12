Coronation Street star Rula Lenska has hinted at a possible return to the long-running ITV soap despite her character not appearing on the soap for several months.
Her character Claudia first appeared on the soap in December 2009 and was regular on the cobbles for two years before departing in 2011.
She then returned in 2018 and began dating Corries legend Ken Barlow. Claudia and Ken departed Weatherfield in 2020 to move to the Stillwaters retirement complex.
The couple have since split off screen as Ken returned to Coronation Street after feeling homesick and Claudia hasn’t been seen on our screens since apart from September last year when she returned for the funeral of Norris Cole.
ITV Coronation Street star Rula Lenska speaks out on possible return to soap
Appearing on Tuesday morning’s instalment of Lorraine alongside Corries co-star Dame Maureen Lipman, Rula revealed she would love to return.
Stand-in host Christine Lampard asked the actress: "Rula, will you be back on the Cobbles? The door is always open for you."
Rula replied: "I would love to go back, I had a wonderful time. I mean not only because of being with Maureen but it was like a huge family.
"Unfortunately, the storylines that I'd hoped would develop ie. between Maureen and myself didn't happen or haven't happened yet. But yes I would love to go back."
Dame Maureen then teased: "There is a chance in the summer that you might be back."
Rula said: "There is, for a few episodes."
