George at Asda has announced an exciting new collaboration with streaming giant, Netflix.

The collection will offer fashion and lifestyle products to suit the whole family.

The new partnership launched this week and is now available in selected stores and on the George website.

Fans of Netflix original series such as Squid Games, Stranger Things, Emily In Paris and more can pick up items such as footwear, accessories, stationery, mugs and board games.

In addition, shoppers will also be able to pick up products from titles such as Friends and Big Bang Theory, which continue to be popular on Netflix.

(Asda)

As part of the collaboration, 12 stores will offer a wide range of clothing and general merchandise products and a further 38 will stock Netflix clothing and accessories.

There will also be a ‘flagship’ concession within Asda’s Milton Keynes store, where George has worked with Netflix to offer customers a more immersive experience, including branded changing rooms, dedicated product areas and access to the full range of 48 licensed products.

Scott Macrae, Senior Buying Manager at George, said: “We are extremely excited to have launched our partnership with Netflix. We know that George is an important destination for customers looking to buy licensed product and Netflix has a broad range of properties that appeal to all the family.

“We feel this collaboration is a great fit for George which allows us to continue to bring a range of products that is relevant and for all the family to enjoy.”

The George x Netflix range is now available online at george.com and in the following Asda stores across the UK: