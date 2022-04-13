People experiencing domestic abuse can now walk into any of HSBC UK’s branches and access a Safe Space where they can seek specialist support and advice.
Launched by the domestic abuse charity Hestia and its UK SAYS NO MORE campaign, the Safe Spaces scheme is supported by funding raised by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
The initiative, which was initially launched in pharmacies, aims to increase the availability of specialist support for victims of domestic abuse and provides a space for local people to phone a helpline, contact a support service or talk to a friend or family member.
One in four women and one in six men will experience domestic abuse in their lifetimes. To help support victims and as part of HSBC UK’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable in society, HSBC UK has signed up to the Safe Spaces initiative.
Specialist traning has been provided to the 4,000 employees across HSBC's branches so they can provide effective help.
Jackie Uhi, Head of Branch Network at HSBC UK said: “HSBC UK is proud to play a significant role in breaking the silence around domestic abuse.
"By providing a Safe Space in each of our branches, located at the heart of local communities, HSBC UK will help Hestia reach victims of domestic abuse, ensuring they get the specialist help and advice they need.”
HSBC also have a number of financial measures that can be used by domestic abuse victims to help themselves, such as:
- Open an account with a sort code that is non-traceable to a geographic location
- Separate joint accounts and remove additional cardholders to prevent any further abuse
- Reduce their ATM limit and put an ‘auto-decline for credit’ marker on their account if they are currently in an abusive situation
- Appoint a trusted representative to deal with the finances on their behalf if they are not in the right frame of mind
- Reset PIN and security details and change the address and method of communications
- Report concerns to the Office of the Public Guardian where a Power of Attorney is the alleged abuser
More information on the HSBC safe spaces scheme can be found on their website.
