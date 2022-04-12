ITV Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden passes out on stage during an audition according to reports ahead of the new series.

Amanda will reunite with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and hosts Ant & Dec when the show returns this weekend.

Ahead of the iconic show’s return, Amanda recalled the moment she can’t wait to watch on TV.

She said: "We had a phantom man perform and he got me up on stage, "I’ll be honest, I can't really remember what happened.

"One minute I was on stage and then the next minute I was asleep, and Alesha was like, 'Well, you just did this and I was like, 'No I didn't.'"

She continued: "I was tasked with guessing what the other judges had picked from a box.

"He obviously had control over my mind because I guessed exactly whatever Alesha picked, even though I didn’t see. I don't know how it happened or how it worked. I can’t wait to watch that one on TV."

Simon Cowell opens up on ‘difficult decision’ to scrap BGT

Simon Cowell has detailed the “difficult decision” to axe Britain’s Got Talent last year amid the Covid pandemic.

He said: “As much as I didn’t want to not make the show last year, we just couldn’t at that point, it would have been literally impossible.

“We had to stop it at the last moment, it was a difficult decision to make but it was the right one.

“I think off the back of that, when we did all get back together, I think we realised how much we enjoy making the show.

“We did miss each other, we get on and work well together.”

He added: “It was hard but I’ve got to be honest, because of what was happening at the time, which was the new variant had come out, I got really nervous about it.

“We were about two or three weeks out from auditions and I just thought, ‘We can’t do this, the risk to everyone is too high’.

“So it was tough, but I knew it was the right thing to do because it wasn’t like the show was never going to come back.

“We always knew it would come back this year and it would come round quickly, which it did.