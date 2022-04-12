Recurrent headaches affect more than half of the global population each year, new scientific estimates have surmised.

A review of the evidence suggests 52% of people across the world are affected by a headache disorder – including tension and recurrent headaches, with 14% reporting migraines.

Although headaches are one of the most prevalent and disabling conditions worldwide, studies of headache prevalence can vary greatly, and this could impact how the global rates of headaches are estimated.

Lars Jacob Stovner, lead author, said: “We found that the prevalence of headache disorders remains high worldwide and the burden of different types may impact many.

“We should endeavour to reduce this burden through prevention and better treatment.

Half the global population are affected by headaches every year (Canva)

“To measure the effect of such efforts, we must be able to monitor prevalence and burden in societies.

“Our study helps us understand how to improve our methods.”

Authors from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology reviewed 357 publications from between 1961 and the end of 2020 to estimate the global prevalence of headaches.

Based on the review, the authors estimate that 52% of the global population have experienced a headache disorder within a given year, with 14% reporting a migraine, 26% reporting a tension-type headache and 4.6% reporting a headache for 15 or more days per month.

Additionally, all types of headaches were more common in women than men, most markedly for migraines (17% in women compared to 8.6% in men) and headaches for 15 days or more in a month (6% compared to 2.9%).

The authors acknowledge the majority of publications they reviewed came from high-income countries with good healthcare systems so this may not reflect every country.

Prof Stovner said: “Compared to our previous report and global estimates, the data does suggest that headaches and migraines rates may be increasing.

“However, given that we could explain only 30% or less of the variation in headache estimates with the measures we looked at, it would be premature to conclude headaches are definitively increasing.

“What is clear is that overall, headache disorders are highly prevalent worldwide and can be a high burden.

“It may also be of interest in future to analyse the different causes of headaches that varied across groups to target prevention and treatment more effectively.”