Iceland has announced a huge deal on its fresh and frozen vegetables ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The discount shop has announced it will slash the price of more than 40 vegetable products to just 1p.

The announcement follows the success of the supermarket's price drop at Christmas.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “Our 1p vegetable sale was so popular at Christmas, especially when so many other supermarkets hike up the prices of their roast ingredients, that we decided this was a no-brainer to run it again this Easter.

At Iceland, all fresh and frozen vegetables priced at £1 and under will drop to just 1p (PA)

“If we can help people who are feeling the pinch right now to save a few vital pennies while enjoying the same amazing quality of vegetables, then we’ll have done our job of being the supermarket that shoppers can rely on.”

How to get vegetables for 1p at Iceland

All of Iceland’s fresh and frozen vegetables that are priced at £1 or under will be available for just 1p.

The discount starts on Monday, April 11 and ends on Thursday, April 14.

To claim the offer, customers can head to Iceland's website and enter the code 'ICE1VEG' at the checkout.

Full list of Easter vegetables included in Iceland’s 1p sale:

Fresh vegetables:

Iceland Closed Cup Mushrooms, 300g, £0.99

Iceland Onions, 1kg, £1.00

Iceland Red Onions, 3 pack, £1.00

Iceland Baby New Potatoes with Herb Butter, 360g, £1.00

Iceland Line Onions, 3 pack, £1.00

Iceland Mash Potato, 400g, £1.00

Iceland Garlic, 4 pack, £1.00

Iceland Stew Pack, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Green Beans, 220g, £1.00

Iceland Chestnut Mushrooms, 250g, £1.00

Iceland Kale, 200g, £1.00

Iceland Sugar Snap Peas, 150g, £1.00

Iceland Large Flat Mushrooms, 250g, £1.00

Iceland Cut Soup Vegetables, 320g, £1.00

Frozen vegetables: