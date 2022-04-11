Easter weekend could be the hottest of the year so far, according to the Met Office.
Temperatures across the UK could soar to 22C and it will be largely dry for most of the country.
Meteorologists predict the North West will see some clouds over the bank holiday, making eastern areas best for sun-seekers.
Ahead of the bank holiday, the Met Office has said we could see the warmest temperatures of 2022.
'Definitely warmer than the week we’ve just had'
Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “If people are travelling for sunshine, then further eastern areas are more likely to see that brighter weather,” she said.
“I think in the main for the bank holiday weekend, we’ll see temperatures quite widely above average across the UK and hopefully they could be very warm in the South East in particular.
“Warmer than average certainly, but nowhere near heatwave criteria.
“It will definitely be warmer than the week we’ve just had and last week.”
The warmest temperature of the year so far has been 20.8C, meaning the highs predicted for the South East over the weekend would set a new record for 2022.
“We’ll see temperatures generally come up through the week. Today (Monday) we’re seeing highs of 18, then from Thursday onwards temperatures could reach 20, 21, quite possibly 22,” Ms Shuttleworth said.
“Across southern and eastern areas we’re more likely to see some sunshine and clearer skies in the afternoon.”
