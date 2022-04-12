Channel 4's new comedy follows a trio of female friends in the East Yorkshire city of Hull.
Watching as they each juggle the demands of children, work, relationships, and having a good time.
Out of work actress Toni is desperate for a much-needed night out and is forced to miss daughter Grace's drama club rehearsal for a sneaky pub visit.
Whilst Rana has a date with a Hull City player and Paula is stressed about the news of her daughter's new boyfriend.
The show was written by author, comedian, and actress Lucy Beaumont who you might recognise from Meet the Richardsons who stars alongside her husband comedian Jon Richardson.
Hullraisers cast list :
- Toni: Leah Brotherhead
- Paula: Sinead Matthews
- Rana: Taj Atwal
- Gloria: Felicity Montagu
- Craig: Perry Fitzpatrick
- Jake: Jaylan Batten
- Leon: Carl Blakeley
- Ashley: Natalie Davies
- Connor: Kriss Dillon
- Grace: Matilda Firth
How to watch Hullraisers:
If you want to watch Hullraisers then you can tune in at 9.45pm on Channel 4 or All 4.
The show starts on April 12 with six episodes all together, each airing weekly.
