Channel's 4 hit comedy show Derry Girls returns for its third and final series.
The award-winning show follows a group of close-knit friends that embark on exciting adventures whilst attending a Catholic girl's school in the midst of a national conflict.
The latest series follows the group as they hope that the Troubles may finally be over, as the gang's troubles are only just starting as they get closer to adulthood.
With GCSE results just around the corner, they fear the worst and their mammies' reactions, whilst the Quinn household welcomes a new member.
The show is written and created by Lisa McGee who based the lead character Erin on herself as she remembers her own stories of growing up in Derry in the mid 90s.
Since the start of Derry Girls, the cast has seen stardom with Nicola Coughlan starring in Bridgerton and Jamie-Lee O'Donnel recently starring in Channel 4 show Screw.
Full Cast list for Derry Girls:
Erin: Saoirse-Monica Jackson
James: Dylan Llewellyn
Orla: Louisa Harland
Michelle: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell
Clare: Nicola Coughlan
Ma Mary: Tara Lynne O'Neill
Aunt Sarah: Kathy Kiera Clarke
Sister Michael: Siobhan McSweeney
Da Gerry: Tommy Tiernan
Granda: Joe Ian McElhinney
Dennis: Paul Mallon
Uncle Colm: Kevin McAleer
Jim: Robert Calvert
Jenny Joyce: Leah O'Rourke
How to watch Derry Girls:
You can watch the new series of Derry Girls at 9:15pm on Channel 4 and All 4.
The show starts on Tuesday, April 11 and will have six episodes airing weekly until May 17.
