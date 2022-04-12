Channel's 4 hit comedy show Derry Girls returns for its third and final series

The award-winning show follows a group of close-knit friends that embark on exciting adventures whilst attending a Catholic girl's school in the midst of a national conflict. 

The latest series follows the group as they hope that the Troubles may finally be over, as the gang's troubles are only just starting as they get closer to adulthood. 

With GCSE results just around the corner, they fear the worst and their mammies' reactions, whilst the Quinn household welcomes a new member. 

The show is written and created by Lisa McGee who based the lead character Erin on herself as she remembers her own stories of growing up in Derry in the mid 90s. 

Since the start of Derry Girls, the cast has seen stardom with Nicola Coughlan starring in Bridgerton and Jamie-Lee O'Donnel recently starring in Channel 4 show Screw.

Full Cast list for Derry Girls:

Erin: Saoirse-Monica Jackson

James: Dylan Llewellyn

Orla: Louisa Harland

Michelle: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell

Clare: Nicola Coughlan

Ma Mary: Tara Lynne O'Neill

Aunt Sarah: Kathy Kiera Clarke

Sister Michael: Siobhan McSweeney

Da Gerry: Tommy Tiernan

Granda: Joe Ian McElhinney

Dennis: Paul Mallon

Uncle Colm: Kevin McAleer

Jim: Robert Calvert

Jenny Joyce: Leah O'Rourke

How to watch Derry Girls:

You can watch the new series of Derry Girls at 9:15pm on Channel 4 and All 4. 

The show starts on Tuesday, April 11 and will have six episodes airing weekly until May 17.

 