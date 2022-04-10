McDonald’s is the place to be this April if you’re looking for some great deals to save you money.
Every day for the entire month you will find a new money-saving deal on the McDonald’s App so you can treat yourself for less.
Customers can redeem offers by playing a selection of games on the McDonald’s App.
Play games including Popping Balloon, Jack-in-a-Box, Pinata and Party Poppers to get yourself savings on a McDonald's menu item.
Starting off the second week of daily deals, customers can get 15% of all orders placed on the app on Monday, April 11.
That’s 15% off your favourite breakfast items, lunch time Big Mac or a late ice cream snack.
This deal also returns on Thursday, April 14. The perfect way to fuel Easter excitement for your friends and family.
Throughout the week, the deals will continue in the build-up to Easter. Customers will be able to pick a Filet-O-Fish®, Big Mac®, Quarter Pounder® with Cheese or McPlant Burger for just 99p.
McDonald’s Easter weekend deals
And the deals don’t stop there, from Friday, April 15 McDonald’s customers can enjoy even more deals as we head into the long weekend.
A Creme Egg McFlurry can be enjoyed for just 99p for the whole weekend. And the Filet-O-Fish®, Triple Cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder® with Cheese and 6x McNuggets® will also be available for just 99p.
Not for you? How about the Chicken Hamburger and Mayo for 49p?
Not to forget the Spicy Veggie Wrap and 3x Chicken Selects, both just £1.49.
McDonald’s full list of deals
- Monday, April 11 - 15% off
- Tuesday, April 12 - £1.49 3x Chicken Selects or 99p Filet-O-Fish®
- Wednesday, April 13 - 99p Big Mac®, 99p Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, or 99p McPlant Burger
- Thursday, April 14, - 15% off
- Friday, April 15 - 99p Filet-O-Fish®, £1.49 3x Chicken Selects or 49p Cheeseburger, 99p Crème Egg McFlurry
- Saturday, April 16 - 99p Triple Cheeseburger, 99p 6x McNuggets® or 49p Chicken Mayo, 99p Crème Egg McFlurry
- Sunday, April 17 - 99p Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, 49p Hamburger, £1.49 Spicy Veggie Wrap, 99p Crème Egg McFlurry
All deals are available exclusively on the McDonald’s App, simply download it here to redeem the latest offers.
