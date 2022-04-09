The BBC has apologised for an awkward typo that was made during a regional news bulletin this week.
The national broadcaster issued an apology on social media on Saturday night regarding an error that was made on Thursday's programme.
The official account for BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire noted the mistake in a Facebook post.
The BBC account wrote: "Apologies to anyone confused by a typo in our subtitles on Thursday night!"
The apology was posted alongside a screenshot of the awkward typo that reads: "those stories tomorrow at happy sex. Thank you for."
Viewers were quick to take to the comments to share their thoughts and one-liners.
Referring to the presenter for BBC Yorkshire and BBC Yorkshire, Peter Levy, and Lincolnshire, one user commented: "Did the weather forecast fella, do that typo, as a wind-up for Peter."
Another viewer added: "Good to see Peter with a new hobby lol."
While a third commented: "Peter already planning his night out?"
A fourth person then teased the official BBC account directly:" We are not confused, we're up for it. See you tomorrow."
