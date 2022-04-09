The Go Compare Man 'destroyed' Newcastle in the final instalment of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway mini-series.
Fans watched on as the iconic character with the twirly moustache attacked Newcastle during the final episode of Ant and Dec's The Polter Guys.
Gio Compario, also known as The Go Compare Man, is known for his opera singing voice and appearing in Gocompare.com's insurance TV adverts.
He is played by Welsh singer and actor Wynne Evans, who has also starred in Save The Cinema and The Phantom Of The Opera.
Go Compare Man almost destroying Newcastle 😁. @itvtakeaway #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/EWocv8ZXz8— Susan Seddon 🇺🇦❤️🐼 (@SuzeTwelve) April 9, 2022
The new production features Ant and Dec as ghostbusters trying to outsmart the Devil in the final episode.
The new feature has included various famous faces throughout the series including Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Siriex and Roman Kemp.
After watching the final instalment, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the Go Compare Man's appearance on the show.
One viewer tweeted:" GO COMPARE MAN #saturdaynighttakeaway."
Another fan added;" always knew the go compare man was a monster @Gocompare @Gocompare_Help @itvtakeaway #SaturdayNightTakeaway #PoitersGuys."
While a third user commented:" The go compare man by greys monument! He can’t destroy the Ant and Dec holy land!!!!!!! #SaturdayNightTakeaway."
And a fourth person wrote:"This the way the world ends. Not with a bang but with The sudden appearance of the Go Compare man."
