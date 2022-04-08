In March 2022, PrettyLittleThing (PLT) launched a global search for a dog who could model the brand’s new Pet Collection and the winner has been announced.

To become the model, dog owners had to share cute content of their pet pooches to social media.

The PLT Pet collection launches next week and a dog named Teddie is the face of the collection.

The eight-year-old American Cocker Spaniel won over the judges with an adorable video that was uploaded to TikTok.

Teddie wearing pieces of the PLT Pet Collection that launches next week (PrettyLittleThing/Canva)

PrettyLittleThing winning dog model announced

Teddie’s owner, Olivia Bendell, won a Pets At Home voucher and £500 PLT voucher and attended the photoshoot this week.

Talking about her day in the studio Olivia, said: "Well we’ve had an incredible day yesterday, it truly felt like a golden ticket moment! Words couldn’t describe how lucky I am to have a dog like Teddie! Teddie being the face of PLT pet is unimaginable, I still can’t believe that he is! He really is made for it, he was so good during the shoot.’’

The photoshoot was Teddie’s first although he does like to be pampered and gets lots of attention.

Olivia said: “Teddie goes to the grooming parlour every month and a half I’d say. He definitely is a lucky pup, always having cuddles and head scratches to fall asleep too. While taking up most of my bed of course!

"The studio was amazing, everyone loved him and he loved the attention. Everyone was so friendly and kind, it really was an honour.’’

She added: “Teddie was great with the camera, although he did need a bit of direction with treats. He defo needs a few days to nap and lay down though!’’

Olivia Bendell kissing her dog Teddie on the head (PrettyLittleThing)

Olivia is excited to treat herself and Teddie with the prizes she won: “The prizes were unreal, a £500 voucher for PLT, I absolutely can’t believe it! We also got loads of goodies at the shoot and Teddie has a whole new wardrobe! We are both so grateful to the team.’’

The PLT Pet Collection will launch next week but Olivia has had a sneak peek and she has a favourite piece.

She said: “My favourite piece has got to be the black coat, it complimented Teddie so cutely. Especially with his fluffy ‘trouser’ legs and his fur that the vet describes as ‘buff’ colour.’’

You can find out more about the PLT Pet Collection via the PrettyLittleThing website here.