A warning has been issued to UK drivers to expect long delays next weekend as millions of people embark on an Easter getaway.
The AA estimates that more than 27.6 million car journeys are planned between Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Some 13.6 million are expected on Good Friday alone, leading to fears of tailbacks on popular tourist routes.
AA spokesman Tony Rich said: “The Easter holidays look set to give British tourism a much-needed boost as people cut back on overseas travel.
“With more than 27.6 million trips planned over the bank holiday weekend, we can expect significant congestion across the UK as people flock to coastal resorts and holiday homes.”
An AA survey of 14,000 drivers indicated that 53% will use their car to go on holiday in the UK this year, but about 20% will not go on holiday due to financial pressures.
Drivers making long-distance trips will be particularly susceptible to high fuel prices.
Those making Easter getaways by other modes of transport also face difficult journeys.
Several airlines and airports are struggling to cope with staff sickness and shortages, with a total of more than 100 daily flights being cancelled by easyJet and British Airways.
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said on Wednesday that problems causing long queues at Manchester Airport are likely to continue for two months.
