Following in the steps of some of musics most iconic performers, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is dropping her surname.
The news comes ahead of her solo career launch as Little Mix go on hiatus after they finish their world tour.
The 29-year-old pop star's re-brand will the singer only go under the name Jade as she takes inspiration from Maddona, Beyonce, Cherly and many many more icons.
Although we are not yet sure when Jade will be dropping her first single as a solo artist we do know that she's on the cusp of signing a solo deal with RCA music according to The Sun.
So far there is apparently one track ready for realse with Jade's collaboration with DJ Jax Jones who said: "Little Mix’s success is made up of all their individual talents, so I am sure they will all find a way to express themselves musically.
"I was in the studio with Jade and she is mega-cool and super-talented. She is also such fun to be around.
"We wrote something really cool so hopefully that can come out too."
