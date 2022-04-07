Britain’s Got Talent viewers finally have a start date for the new series after almost two years.

The popular talent show which features judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams is set to return after the ITV series was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2021.

Filming for the 15th series was supposed to begin early last year but production was postponed until 2022.

Producing the show proved complicated as the talent programme involves contestants travelling from across the UK and sometimes even abroad.

When is Britain's Got Talent back?





Historically, viewers watch the series from around April until July which is when the semi-final and final are broadcast live so the excitement was somewhat expected by fans.

In a social media video posted on Wednesday, Ant and Dec wrote: "You're going to want to hear this... BGT IS BACK ON SATURDAY THE 16th APRIL! Join us on @ITV and @WeAreSTV1 where our search for talent begins."

Some fans took to the comments to share their thoughts about the talent's imminent return.

Paired with three fire emojis, one user wrote: "YES!!!!! BRING IT ON!!"

While a second fan added: "Yay I’ve missed the show @bgt"

And a third commented:"#omg i can't wait so excited# boom".

The show confirmed its return earlier this month alongside a teaser trailer that featured presenters Ant and Dec, the judges and gave fans a first look at this season's auditions.

Britain's Got Talent's last series saw 2009 winners Diversity perform a Black Lives Matter-inspired routine.

The routine involved a man in a police uniform kneeling on Ashley Banjo, as an act of protest against the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the United States.

The routine led to more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom and won the public voted must-see moment at the 2021 TV Bafta Awards.

The last series also saw veteran judge Cowell being replaced by Banjo on the judging panel for the final and semi-finals of the last series as he was recovering from a back injury.

Britain's Got Talent returns on Saturday, April 16 on ITV and STV.