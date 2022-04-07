Easter comes hand in hand with chocolate and treats, but if you’re trying to limit your sugar intake then you might be trying to avoid Easter eggs and chocolate.

Expressdentist.com was intrigued to find out which Easter eggs could be the best and worst for your teeth, based on sugar content, so it investigated to see what the worst for sugar content is, so you don’t need to avoid all sweet treats this Easter.

Coming in the joint top spot for the Easter eggs worst for your teeth are Galaxy Ripple and Galaxy Minstrels Easter Eggs with 68g of sugar per 100g.

Although two Mars Galaxy products take the top spot, the other two Mars Galaxy products (Galaxy Enchanted and Galaxy) rank respectively 19th and 52nd.

In second place is the Smarties Easter Egg with 65.35g of sugar per 100g. This is over 10g more than the average sugar content across other popular Easter eggs.

Third place is M&M's Salted Caramel with 65g of sugar per 100g. Caramel is pure sugar, and when combined with the chocolate it is unsurprising the product can be so bad for your teeth.

(Canva)

Following closely behind are Smarties Orange (64.9g), White Chocolate Twix (62g) and Creme Egg (61.5g), respectively ranking in fourth, fifth and sixth.

The Easter egg with the least sugar, with only 29g per 100g, is unsurprisingly Green & Black’s. Dark chocolate has a high cacao content and less sugar, giving the signature bitter taste and is less damaging for the teeth.

Following in second place for the Easter egg least bad for your teeth, many will be glad to hear, is the Ferrero Collection with 39.9g of sugar. In third place for lowest sugar content is Ferrero Rocher with 41.8g of sugar per 100g. Both rankings contain less sugar because of their high nut content.

Top 10 Easter eggs with the most sugar

Galaxy Ripple, Mars – 68g (joint 1st)

Galaxy Minstrels, Mars – 68g (joint 1st)

Smarties, Nestlé - 65.35g

M&M's Salted Caramel, Mars – 65g

Smarties Orange, Nestlé - 64.9

Twix (White Chocolate), Mars – 62g

Creme Egg, Cadbury - 61.5g

Chocolate Orange (White Chocolate), Terry's - 61

Aero Peppermint, Nestlé - 60.75g

Rolo, Nestlé - 60.5g

Yorkie, Nestlé- 60.4g (joint 10th)

Quality Street, Nestlé- 60.4g (joint 10th)

Lion, Nestlé - 60.4g (joint 10th)

Kit Kat, Nestlé - 60.4g (joint 10th)

Top 5 Easter eggs with the least sugar