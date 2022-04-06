BBC iPlayer users were reporting issues with the on-demand service on Wednesday evening.

Viewers were left unable to navigate the site or catch up on their favourite BBC shows.

According to Down Detector, issues started just after 9pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Of the problems reported, 37% related to server connection while 36% related to video streaming.

User reports indicate iPlayer is having problems since 9:08 PM BST. https://t.co/0t8Lkv6cff RT if you're also having problems #iPlayerdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) April 6, 2022

A further 26% of problems were linked to problems with the iPlayer app.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

There currently isn't any data on Down Detector's heat map but you can keep up to date with any changes via the website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

Some viewers have taken to social media to express their frustration.

One user wrote: "iPlayer is down. An unspecified server issue apparently."

Another tweeted: "@BBCiPlayer auth server down? Or am I being punished for criticising the UX last week?!"

A third added: "I don't want to panic anyone, but #bbc iplayer is down. It's officially the End Times".

While another user was missing out on a major TV moment: "BBC IPlayer is down on the night I was going to watch the Peaky Blinders finale".