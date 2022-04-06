In less than a week Easter will be upon us, which means loads of chocolate, family time, and yummy food.

And if you were planning on having the family over for a big Easter meal then you'll need to take a trip to your local supermarket.

But with Easter being a religious holiday, many supermarkets will have different opening hours to work with the bank holidays and to give staff a well-earned rest.

And so you don't get caught out by the change in hours we've broken them each down for you.

Although some stores have not shared their opening hours yet, we looked at each of their websites and based the hours on the information provided.

Check store opening times

Supermarket Easter Opening Hours:

Aldi

Budget supermarket Aldi will be open on Good Friday (April 15) and Easter Saturday (April 16) between 8am and 10pm.

It will be closed on Easter Sunday (April 17) and will reopen on Easter Monday (April 18) from 8am to 8pm.

But it is important to note that some locations have different hours.

Morrisons

Morrisons stores depend on the location but on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, most stores will be open from 7am - 10pm, and some close at 11pm.

Whereas on Easter Sunday the supermarket will be open from 8am until 10pm.

Lidl

Scotland stores will stay open during the Easter break according to their website.

But in England, the supermarket will be open from 8am till 10pm over the four day weekend.

Asda

Stores will operate at normal hours from 7am to 10pm for the weekend but some stores will remain open until 12am.

But you will need to check your local store as some do vary.

Tesco

On Good Friday most Tesco stores will open at 6am or 7am depending on size.

With express stores and larger stores open on Easter Sunday and Monday from 8am to 8pm.

Waitrose

The supermarket will be open from 8am till 9pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

And on Easter Sunday most stores will be open from 9am to 8pm.