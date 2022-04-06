Twitter has announced that it has been working on an ‘edit’ feature for the platform which will begin being tested in the coming months.

The social media giant said the feature had been in the works since last year.

This comes following the news that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk bought a 9.2% stake in the company. It has also been announced that he has joined the board of directors.

we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Musk tweeted a poll recently, asking users if they wanted an ‘edit’ feature to be added. The final results saw 4,406,764 votes, with 73.6% voting yes and 26.4% no.

At present, it is not possible to edit tweets once they have been published.

Writing on Twitter, the social media platform said: “Now that everyone is asking…

“Yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!”

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,” it said, adding a winking emoji.

“We’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”

Twitter Blue Labs is the platform’s subscription service offering early access to features.

The news of Musk’s appointment to the board of Twitter was shared by its chief executive Parag Agrawal on Tuesday, who said Musk would make the company “stronger in the long-term”.

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board!” he tweeted.

He continued: “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!”