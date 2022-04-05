Parents are being warned about a disturbing TikTok video featuring ‘Huggy Wuggy’ - a terrifying teddy bear character with razor sharp teeth.
The video sings about killing and even has a line saying, “breathe your last breath”.
The character comes from the 2021 horror video game, Poppy Playtime, a game where Huggy Wuggy chases players in a toy factory.
WARNING: This video is not suitable for children or anyone of a sensitive disposition.
Police warning over Huggy Wuggy TikTok video
Dorset Police initially raised the alarm when they reported Year 1 children had been seen acting out Huggy Wuggy’s actions in the playground.
Chris Conroy, cyber protection officer for Dorset Police, said: “There are videos people have made, songs people have made, and it's popping up all over YouTube and Tik Tok using this quite graphic imagery of this bear-like character with razor sharp teeth.
“It's based around jump scares and things you certainly wouldn't want children exposed to.
“If you were to use even YouTube kids for example, it may slip through because there is nothing obviously sinister about the name of a video.”
The puzzle game can also be found on YouTube as well as Roblox but has no age rating, meaning content is unfiltered.
