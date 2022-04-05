Easter is just a week away, which means a rise in chocolate on supermarket shelves and in our homes.

And as much as we all love chocolate, the yummy and seemly harmless treat can be seriously dangerous to man's best friend.

Dogs react badly to the sweet taste of cocoa and the chemical theobromine used to make chocolate.

Pet insurance provider Animal Friends revealed that March and April last year accounted for over 20% of chocolate-related toxic ingestion claims made in 2021, making it the second most popular time for chocolate poisoning after Christmas.

Chocolate bunnies. (Canva)

What makes chocolate toxic to dogs?





Although it is widely known that chocolate is dangerous for dogs, there's a lot more to it as CMO of Animal Friends, Patricia Gardiner, explains:

"Chocolate is made from cocoa, and within this cocoa is a chemical called theobromine. Dogs are unable to break down this chemical unlike humans, and the slower rate of metabolism can have drastic effects on their bodies.

"Whilst all chocolate contains theobromine, the impact of ingestion depends on both your dog’s breed and weight and also the type and amount of chocolate.

"A toxic dose of theobromine could be as low as 20 mg per kg, so it is worth remembering that a small dog could be poisoned by a much smaller amount than a large dog."

What type of chocolate is most dangerous for dogs:

Animal Friends has teamed up with vet Kate Costaras, at Joii, who shares an insight on the different types of chocolate and what you should do if your dog starts to show symptoms of poisoning.

White Chocolate contains no cocoa solids meaning it is less harmful to dogs, but should still not be given to furry pets as it still includes cocoa butter, butterfat, milk solids, and a high amount of sugar that could be fatal to the animal.

Plus the most popular type of chocolate, milk is also dangerous as Kate says:

"Classic milk chocolate will contain cocoa solids as well as cocoa butter and other ingredients such as milk and sugar. Whilst these work to water down the toxic theobromine, levels still typically range from 150 to 220 mg per 100g, meaning it still poses a serious threat to your dog and should be avoided at all costs."

Lastly, of the three most popular chocolates, dark can actually be lethal to dogs as Kate reveals.

"Cooking chocolate and dark chocolate contain the largest amounts of cocoa and have extremely high levels of theobromine. It is thought to range between 450 to a seriously high 1600 mg per 100g. This makes it extremely dangerous for dogs and possibly fatal, even if only a small portion is consumed."

Chocolate is dangerous for dogs. (Canva)

Symptoms of chocolate poisoning in dogs:

These are the key signs to keep an eye out for if you think your dog may have chocolate poisoning.

Hyperactivity or irritability

A sore and tender stomach

Increased urination

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Rapid breathing

Racing heart

Heart arrhythmias (heart rhythm problems)

High blood pressure

Muscle tremors or twitching

Seizures

Warm to touch

What you should do if your dog has chocolate poisoning:

If your dog has eaten chocolate, you should contact your vet immediately and not wait for the symptoms to appear.

Whereas if you are unaware, then you should keep an eye out for these symptoms and contact your vet.