Channel 5's new drama Deadline, follows a washed-up investigative journalist making trashy documentaries.
But when he lands the interview of the decade with murder suspect Natalie Varga, his life is turned upside down as he's given the chance to re-light his career.
As she tells him that if he finds the killer, she'll give him the exclusive everyone wants.
Deadline was written and created by actor and director Gareth Tunley who recently wrote Channel 5 show Intruder which aired last year, he's also starred in hit shows The Windsors and White Gold.
Deadline Cast List:
In the lead role of investigative journalist James is actor James D'Arcy most known for his role as Edwin Jarvis in Marvel show Agent Carter.
Whilst murder suspect Natalie is played by Charlie Murphy who has starred in Peaky Blinders and the drama series Love/Hate.
Actress Indra Ové will play James' boss and former lover Barbara Curtis.
Romanian actress Anamaria Marinca will star as Mrs Molnar.
Whilst Brain Caspe, known for The Lost Legion will play the mysterious Toth.
How to watch Deadline:
Deadline will be available to watch on Channel 5 and My 5 starting on Tuesday, April 5 from 9pm until 10pm.
The show will have four episodes in total each airing every night at the same time from April 5 to April 8.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.