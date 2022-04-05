Cancer survival rates in England risk going into reverse due to staff shortages on the NHS and the continued impact of the Covid pandemic, an MP has warned.

A report by the health and social care committee said that due to a combination of a reluctance of some people to come forward and seek help for symptoms, plus delayed treatments meant that many lives will end "prematurely".

Jeremy Hunt, chair of the committee and former health secretary said: “Earlier cancer diagnosis is the key to improving overall survival rates however progress is being jeopardised by staff shortages which threaten both diagnosis and treatment.

“We do not believe that the NHS is on track to meet the Government’s target on early cancer diagnosis by 2028.

“We are further concerned at the damaging and prolonged impact of the pandemic on cancer services with a real risk that gains made in cancer survival will go into reverse."

Delated treatments and a reluctance of patients to come forward with symptoms has seen the numbers go into reverse (PA)

The report states that despite NHS efforts to protect cancer services during the pandemic, 36,000 fewer people in England began cancer treatment compared to previous years.

Meanwhile, three million fewer people in the UK were invited for cancer screening between March and September 2020, while between March 2020 and March 2021, 326,000 fewer people in England received an urgent referral for suspected cancer.

Additionally, 4.6 million fewer key diagnostic tests were carried out, the report adds.

Witnesses told MPs that they had to “ration treatment” and likened working in cancer services during the pandemic to “working 25 years ago”.

MPs also highlighted that thanks to pressures on GPs, family doctors may not spot as many potential cancer cases.

They said that urgent cancer referrals have begun to recover but key waiting time targets are being missed which risks “greater numbers of late diagnoses”.

The NHS has a target to diagnose 75% of cancers at an early stage by 2028.