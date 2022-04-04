June Brown, known for her role as Dot Cotton on Eastenders has passed away, the BBC has announced.

She was aged 95.

Tributes have begun pouring for the beloved actress.

One user on Twitter wrote: "A soap and TV icon who’ll never be forgotten, rest in peace June Brown."

Another said: "#JuneBrown was sublime - she perfectly captured a slice of all our lives. Mothers, wives, grandmothers. Strong. Vulnerable. Lovely. A big light has gone out on British TV."

The actress died at her home in Surrey on Sunday with her family by her side.

An EastEnders spokeswoman said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE, sadly passed away last night.

“There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments.

“We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory.

“Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.”

A statement from Brown’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.

“We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

She announced the bombshell news of her exit from EastEnders in 2020 with little fanfare, revealing her decision on a podcast with a former co-star.

Dot had not featured in the soap for a month, when she left a voicemail for Sonia Fowler saying she had moved to Ireland.

At the time an EastEnders’ spokesman said the door remained open for a comeback, appearing to leave the decision in Brown’s hands.