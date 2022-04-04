The official list of Covid symptoms on the NHS website has been extended to include NINE new signs you may be infected with the virus.

The extension of the official symptoms list comes just days after the Government ended the offer of free universal Covid-19 tests.

Covid infection rates are currently at a record high in the UK with almost five million people estimated to be currently infected with the illness responsible for a global pandemic.

The extension of the symptoms list to include ailments such as sore throat, fatigue and headache could help to reduce infections, one expert said.

New Covid symptoms recognised by the NHS

The new symptoms have been added to the NHS website, along with the three traditional symptoms of a fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in taste or smell.

According to nhs.uk the signs of Covid-19 that people should look out for also include:

– shortness of breath;

– feeling tired or exhausted;

– an aching body;

– a headache;

– a sore throat;

– a blocked or runny nose;

– loss of appetite;

– diarrhoea;

– feeling sick or being sick.

A note on website adds: “The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.”

In England, the estimated number of people testing positive for #COVID19 increased to a record level (week ending 26 March 2022).



Around 1 in 13 people, not in care homes, hospitals or other institutional settings would have tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/weRLFMpBvx pic.twitter.com/isKZucaFap — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 1, 2022

What to do if you have Covid symptoms

England

The advice to people in England is to stay at home and to away from others for five full days. People who test positive are also asked to avoid meeting people at higher risk of Covid-19 for 10 days as the virus can still be transmissible for up to 10 days after infection.

Wales

Gov.wales says: “COVID-19 has not gone away and is likely to remain with us globally.

“Even though restrictions have been lifted, you should do all you can to keep yourself and others safe.”

The guidance issued in Wales:

You should self-isolate for 5 full days. Day 1 is the day after your symptoms started or the day you had the test, if you do not have symptoms (whichever is earlier).

Take a lateral flow test (LFT) on day 5.

If you test positive on day 5 you should keep taking daily Lateral Flow Test (LFT) until you test negative for two consecutive days up until 10 days after infection.

Scotland

If you have symptoms, you should self-isolate immediately and book a test. If you test positive, you should self-isolate for 10 days from the date your symptoms started.

If you've had a positive PCR or LFD test result but no symptoms, you should self-isolate for 10 days from the date of your test.

You may be able to end self-isolation early if you have 2 negative LFD test results in a row from day 6 onwards, taken 24 hours apart.