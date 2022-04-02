Heating experts have revealed the secret hacks to slash home energy bills while settling the debate on the perfect thermostat temperature.

Households across the UK are being crippled by soaring costs to heat their homes, with electricity and gas bills for a typical family going up by 54%, equating to £693 per year on average.

But many people aren’t aware of simple money-saving tricks that can add up to hundreds of pounds more in our pockets each year.

What temperature to set your thermostat

Niraz Buhari says for every degree you turn down your thermostat you can save an estimated 10 per cent of energy. Picture: PA

Niraz Buhari, CEO of home emergency insurance experts Smart Cover, said: “The UK is in the grip of a cost of living crisis and many families are struggling under the weight of soaring energy prices.

“However, there are a few simple tricks many don’t know about that can make your upcoming bill a little bit easier to swallow.

“For example, for every degree you turn down your thermostat you can save an estimated 10% of energy, which can make a huge amount of difference to your wallet.

“While the perfect temperature for you will always depend on your own home, the general rule of thumb is that 20 degrees celsius is sufficient for most properties while 18 degrees is still a safe and cheaper alternative.

“Meanwhile, ensuring your thermostat is in full working order and isn’t outdated can save cash as it helps prevent appliance degradation and reduce energy wastage.

“And as ever, making sure you are on top of the basics such as proper home insulation, preventing draughts and regularly bleeding radiators can all play their part in creating an energy efficient home to keep bills down.”

Energy saving tips

Experts at Smart Cover have compiled their top tips to help keep bills under control.

1. Keep a close eye on your thermostat

It may sound obvious, but ensuring your thermostat is set to a reasonable temperature can make a huge difference as every degree more can add up to 10% to your bill.

The Government recommends a set temperature of 18C, while ‘room temperature’ is generally considered to be between 18C and 22C.

It’s also a good idea to consider if you need the heating on at all, for example if you are alone in the house and it’s not too chilly, or if you are leaving town for a few days.

2. Ensure your radiators are in good shape

Faulty or poor quality radiators can be a major waste of energy as your boiler burns lots of fuel to produce heat that then doesn’t translate into a cosy house.

Many of us forget we need to bleed radiators – remove trapped air – once a year to ensure the heat can get through, while drying clothes on top of them can also cause energy wastage as the warmth isn’t felt in the room.

Giving them a wipe once a week can also help as it removes unwanted dust build-ups that prevent the maximum heat coming through.

3. Pick the right spot for your thermostat

Where you put your thermostat can make a serious difference to how much energy is used, and therefore how much money you are spending on your bills.

If possible, it should be on an interior wall somewhere in the centre of your home and away from radiators, windows and doors.

The reason is that warm air or cold air sources can create false readings and make you think you need to turn it up or down when it’s not actually necessary.

4. Ensure your insulation is up to scratch

Some homes, especially older homes, may waste large amounts of energy no matter how careful you are with regulating the temperature.

That could be because it doesn’t have sufficient insulation in the walls, or because there are small gaps in the floors or ceilings that are letting cold air in and warm air out.

It could be a good idea to get an expert to check your insulation for problems so you don’t have to continue fighting a losing battle.

5. Take out insurance to prevent an unwanted surprise expense

Sometimes, things break. It’s one of the unfortunate realities that our home appliances can stop working at any time – and often at the worst possible moment.

This can cause not only a massive inconvenience, but also land us with a hefty expense that we hadn’t budgeted for.

Taking out an appliance insurance policy can give us greater control over our outgoings and, most importantly, the peace of mind that we won’t get a nasty surprise out of the blue.