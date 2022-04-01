Beauty brand Boots has issued a warning to customers sharing news that could affect Advantage Card holders.

The loyalty scheme allows cardholders to earn points in-store and online that can be cashed in for products in return.

However, the brand has recently shared an update to the terms and conditions of the scheme that will affect thousands of customers.

The new terms will see customers who fail to use their points within a year lose points.

Before customers had two years to use the built-up points but now if you do not spend the point within the year they will become void.

Sharing the news in an email to customers the brand said: "From 20th June 2022, we will remove Boots Advantage Card points from accounts that haven’t been used* for one year, instead of the current two-year period."

Adding that "As long as you shop with your Boots Advantage Card at least once a year, your points will always be there ready for you to use them."

However, some think the change is more impactful than Boots think, with editor-in-chief of Lendingexpert, David Beard saying: "To put a shorter time limit on one of their most loved benefits on the eve of the day many families' finances are set to be stretched could be a harmful move for the pharmacy.""